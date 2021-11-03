Rachel Brameld, an anaesthetic practitioner at the hospital’s main site in the operating theatre, was struck off the register following a hearing with the Health And Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS).

She had previously pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in July last year of stealing pain killer Tramadol on two separate occasions while she was at work.

She was sentenced to a community order for a period of 18 months, which required her to participate in rehabilitation activities for a maximum period of 25 days. She was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Sheffield Childrens Hospital Picture Dean Atkins

Brameld was initially arrested in August 2018, and at that point she admitted that she had stolen the medication and “also mentioned personal issues in relation to the ill health of her mother and of herself”.

In it’s report on the decision to strike Brameld off, the HCPTS said that her ‘fitness to practise is currently impaired.’

It added that no representations were made, nor was any evidence submitted, in Brameld’s defence. The HCPTS accused Brameld of not being ‘open’ with it when interviewed.

The HCPTS said: “There is no material to support a contention that the registrant has shown any insight into her failings, nor is there anything to suggest that she has taken any steps to remediate them. There is also a risk of potential harm to service users.

“In terms of a suspension order, the panel did not feel confident that the registrant was unlikely to repeat her behaviour.

“The crimes the registrant committed have to be regarded as serious. They involved theft of controlled drugs from the workplace and, as such, amounted to a breach of her employer’s trust.”

The panel imposed and Interim Suspension Order for a period of 18 months to cover the period during which Brameld can appeal the findings and her punishment.

This ban will remain in place if she does not appeal during that time.