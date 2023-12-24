These are just some of the stories behind some of Sheffield Children's Hospital's iconic snowflakes in 2023.

The big, bright snowflakes on the exterior of Sheffield Children's Hospital has become a staple of the city's winter traditions.

The Star spoke with three individuals, including patients, local businesses and student groups, about why they got involved with the snowflakes in 2023.

Leah Walton, who has raised over £3,000 for the Children's Hospital Charity; Terry Woods, whose daughter received treatment in the hospital; and Alfie Williams, from the Sheffield University Concert Orchestra; all shared the stories behind their donations.