Sheffield Children's Hospital: Road closed as lights put in place ahead of Christmas switch-on
You know it's nearly Christmas when the giant snowflakes start to appear at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
And today, that moment was moving closer, as workmen moved in to fix some of the popular festival decorations to the walls.
One lane of Western Bank, the lane heading towards Broomhill, just outside the hospital, was closed to traffic today as a large cherry picked was placed outside the famous hospital, so that the items could be fixed in place.
Staff could also be seen putting the snowflakes out on the pavement for the workmen to pick up.
The annual snowflake switch on at Sheffield Children’s Hospital is due to take place on Monday December 4
The snowflakes, which are sponsored by businesses, families and organisations, are a fundraiser for The Children's Hospital Charity.