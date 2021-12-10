Sheffield Children’s Hospital made progress towards the goal of building its own helipad when a cheque of £60,000 was presented to The Children’s Hospital by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

The cheque was donated by mattress and bedding company, Sleepeezee, for whom the Olympic star is an ambassador

The donation was funded by sales of Sleepeezee’s ‘Jessica’ range of mattresses. The firm donated £20 to the children’s hospital with each sale.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Warren, Managing Director at Sleepeezee (left) and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Sleepeezee Brand Ambassador (right)

The money, which was presented on Monday, will help to provide the best equipment money can buy, opening new facilities and funding vital research to change young people’s lives.

Tchad Western, business development manager and chief fun officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: ‘We are so grateful for this incredible donation from Sleepeezee from the sales of their Jessica mattresses.

“The donation will go towards helping to build a helipad on the roof at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Currently, air ambulances have to land across the road from the hospital in the park, having a helipad on our roof would mean patients needing urgent care could arrive into the hospital more quickly when every second counts and with more privacy during a critical situation.

Plans for Helipad build at Sheffield Children’s Hospital

"Thank you so much to both Sleepeezee and our charity patron, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, for helping to make this possible and for getting us one step closer to achieving our dream of building the helipad.”

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill said: “It was an honour to present the Sheffield Children’s Hospital with our donation from the Jessica range at Sleepeezee. As a proud patron of the hospital charity, it’s amazing to support people that make such a difference to so many children and young people’s lives.”

Steve Warren, managing director of Sleepeezee, added: “We are delighted to be making this donation to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and are proud to support the incredible work carried out by all the staff and team at the hospital.