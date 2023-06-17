Now there are plans to transform the hospital’s garden of remembrance for grieving mums and dads, to try and make it a more welcoming place to those who need it.

The garden of remembrance is placed on the corner of the hospital on Clarkson Street and Whitham Road. The space currently contains foliage with benches to sit and reflect, but officials at the hospital say that they believe it now needs updating and renewing.

They aim to redesign the garden to incorporate a water feature, install more seating, artwork and a new memorial stone.

There are plans to transform the garden of remembrance at Sheffield Children's Hospital

They hope to recycle and intend to re-purpose and re-use items already in the garden to be in keeping with the space. And they also say that they want to keep the plants that are already in the garden, which they have said will be joined by some new colourful, fragrant and appropriate shrubs and flowers.

Existing memorial stones, which are cast into the walls, will be carefully removed and used to create a permanent memorial in the hospital’s conservatory garden, which is located near its mortuary, Rose Cottage. Anyone who has a stone in the current garden of remembrance will also be given an option to collect it and take it home if they prefer.

John Williams, deputy chief executive of Sheffield Children Hospital, said: “We are looking to refresh this space to make it a more welcoming place of reflection for everyone. We know for many people that it is often a safe space to visit that is linked to our hospital and we want to make sure it is to the highest standard.”

“Throughout our work we will make sure to incorporate thoughts from everyone who may use the space, as well as acknowledging organ donors and remembering staff and patients. We are looking forward to working with everyone to create a welcoming and peaceful space for all.”