Sheffield Children’s, one of Sheffield’s longest-standing institutions and one of only three dedicated children’s trusts in the UK, opened 148 years ago today.
It opened for the first time on Brook Hill, not far from the current Western Bank site, on November 15, 1876, with a rent of £63 per year.
In its first year, the hospital saw just 29 inpatient admissions, a figure which has grown substantially to 10,214 in 2022/23.
The hospital’s first X-Ray machine was installed in 1907, while electric radiators replaced open fires and the operating theatre opened its doors during the 1920s.
The pictures below show a journey through history, as the leading hospital enters its 149th year of supporting young people.