Sheffield Children’s Hospital on track to reach appeal target after raising £2.8m in one year

Once completed, the fundraising will build a new Emergency Department and on-site helipad at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, as well as transform the cancer and leukaemia ward.

Building work has already commenced, with work to relocate the Child Assessment Unit (CAU) underway.

Theo's obstacle 5k.

This is the first stage of the appeal as it creates a new and improved facility for some of the hospital’s most vulnerable children as well as providing the space for the Emergency Department to expand.

The £1m project is due to be complete by October and open to patients by the end of the year.

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s director, David Vernon-Edwards said: “Thanks to the amazing generosity of our supporters, we’re pleased to announce today that we’re raised over £2.8M to build a better future for our hospital and construction work is already underway.

“While today marks an important milestone, we still have a long way to go. This is our biggest-ever fundraising appeal because these projects have never been more needed.

“Every donation, large or small, will make a difference to young patients from across the UK and beyond, who depend on our hospital’s excellent care.”

Over the course of the last twelve months, supporters from across the region have been fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Supporters took part in the charity’s ‘Golden Hour Challenge’ which raised more than £30,000 with match-funding from two generous donors, Graham Royle of GRI Group and another who wishes to remain anonymous.

More snowflakes than ever before also lit up Sheffield Children’s Hospital at Christmas. For the first time, the snowflakes were also in Sheffield city centre and raised a remarkable £250,000 thanks to the support of schools, community groups, businesses and individuals.

The Chatsworth Estate sponsored walk.

More recently, over 400 supporters of the hospital took to the iconic grounds of the Chatsworth Estate for a sponsored walk, raising over £20,000 for the Emergency Department.

And just last weekend, 575 people took on Theo’s Obstacle 5K at Hesley Wood Scout Camp, with the total raised expected to be more than £30,000.

To find out how you can support the appeal to transform Sheffield Children’s Hospital, visit www.tchc.org.uk.