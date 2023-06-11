3-year-old Jonathan is doing all the things he loves one year after having vital surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital to treat his congenital scoliosis.

A 3-year-old boy is celebrating doing the things he loves one year on from vital surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital for congential scoliosis.

Jonathan's condition was picked up during his mum Elizabeth's 20-week scan, meaning they made their first visit to the hospital just a week after his birth. They were told then he would need the surgery - called a hemi-vertebrectomy - to correct the 55-degree curve in his spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, one year on from this crucial surgery, Jonathan is loving life. Elizabeth said: "Whilst he might not be playing rugby for England any time soon, Jonathan is able to do everything a typical, lively three -year-old wants to. The pins and plates in his back aren’t stopping him doing anything. The operation has really improved his quality of life.”

Jonathan is loving life after having vital surgery for scoliosis at Sheffield Children's Hospital one year ago.

Jonathan is said to be a "joyful" three-year-old boy, who now loves playing with his brother and sister, riding his bike and mischieviously climbing things he should not be climbing. His mum said they were "extremely lucky" the technology to detect the scoliosis was available, and thanks to the treatment, Jonathan is an "active little three-and-a-half-year-old".

She said: "Sheffield Children’s have been brilliant. We have received very good care and excellent communication even during the coronavirus pandemic. Jonathan stayed in the hospital for a week last summer for his surgery we are delighted with the outcome.”

Sheffield Children's Hospital is one of 24 specialist children's spinal services in the country. Mr Edward Bayley, part of the specialist spinal team at Sheffield Children’s, treated Jonathan. He said: “At Sheffield Children’s we see 30- 50 patients a year with congenital scoliosis but only need to operate on a very small number of these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re a specialist team of people ready to support families with any type of scoliosis. Early diagnosis for scoliosis is key – it may be spotted in a 20- week scan, or if the child is older, we encourage you to contact your child’s GP if you spot any sign of uneven shoulders, abnormal waist symmetry or prominent ribs.”