Two nurses from Sheffield Children's Hospital have been awarded the prestigious Queen's Nurse title.

Community nurses Vanessa Sivyour, health visitor, and Louise Wolstenholme, health visitor and 0-19 lead for research, have earnt the title for their dedication to excellence in healthcare.

Vanessa said: “I have worked as a health visitor in the Manor Darnall Team for the past 9 years where I have had the opportunity to work in a diverse community.

"My aim has always been and continues to be, to deliver a public health service to families; empowering people to make decisions and meet their own needs.

Vanessa Sivyour (left), Queen's Nurse

"Recognising the person as an individual supports community identity and builds community networks and trust.”

The Queen's Nursing Institute, which awards the title, works to improve the nursing care of people in their own homes in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Vanessa added: “I am proud that my commitment and high standards of care that I deliver to my clients has been acknowledged and recognised.

"A number of families took the time to provide supporting references for the Queen’s Nurse application, and when I shared that I had been awarded the title, their overwhelming pride made the award even more special.”

Louise, who is also a health visitor, has received the award in recognition of her commitment to under-19 services and her leadership roles in education and research.

Louise Wolstenholme (left), Queen's Nurse at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

She said: “I am delighted to have received this title and I am keen to learn more about being a Queen’s Nurse and getting to know others within the Queen’s Nurse network.

"My application was supported by four colleagues, and I would like to thank them as I very much value their recognition of my commitment to health visiting, education and research.