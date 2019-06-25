Sheffield charity opens dementia tea room in the hope of stimulating memories
A charity is running a new weekly dementia café in the hope of stimulating visitors’ memories.
Sheffield Mind are opening a weekly dementia Tea Room for people living with mild to moderate dementia.
The tea rooms will be run by trained staff and volunteers and will include reminiscence activities and events designed to stimulate memory, encourage social interaction and reduce loneliness and isolation.
Project manager Steph Brown said: “This service has so much value and potential as there are limited services available for people living with dementia in this area of Sheffield.
“We aim to concentrate on the positive aspects of the person, using creative approaches to help individuals reconnect with self and others. We intend for the tea room to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment where people can come to terms with their diagnosis and interact with others.
“I am looking forward to connecting with service users so I can plan and tailor activities around their lives, experiences and preferences.
“We want to give people with dementia a voice and provide opportunities for them to connect and reflect.”
The sessions will be held every Monday from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at their Wellbeing Centre on Sharrow Lane. Carers and family members are also welcomed. Young volunteers are also wanted to help out at the cafe.
Steph added: “I think this is a great opportunity to challenge stigma around dementia and create a dementia friendly younger generation.
“We are looking for younger volunteers to support the project who we will train, in the hope to provide an intergenerational hub of support, inclusion and hope.”
Visit www.sheffieldmind.co.uk for more.