Sheffield care homes: The 15 worst-rated nursing homes in the city, as some CQC ratings change

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 10:05 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST

These nursing homes are the only ones in Sheffield with overall 'requires improvement' or ‘inadequate’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

There are 104 care homes within five miles of the centre of Sheffield, which are active under the regulator.

12 of these have an overall 'requires improvement' rating from the CQC and three are rated ‘inadequate’, as opposed to outstanding, good, or inadequate.

In the last two months, some changes have taken place to this list.

Wood Hill House and Norbury Court were previously the only ‘inadequate’ rated homes on the list, but there is now a third home with this rating.

Now off the list completely is The Porterbrook, on Tapton Crescent Road, which impressed inspectors and received a ‘good’ rating in the report published on October 2.

To reach an overall rating, CQC inspectors consider the key questions of whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, each of which is rated individually.

Just over a third of Sheffield’s care homes are nursing homes, and the rest are residential homes.

Nursing homes are able to provide a higher level of care, and there must always be a qualified nurse on duty to provide medical care. Both types of care home provide care and support 24 hours a day.

The CQC is the public body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers.

Burnt Tree Croft, on St Phillips Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive.

1. Burnt Tree Croft

Burnt Tree Croft, on St Phillips Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive. Photo: Google

Broomgrove Trust Nursing Home, on Broomgrove Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive.

2. Broomgrove Trust Nursing Home

Broomgrove Trust Nursing Home, on Broomgrove Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive. | Google

Heeley Bank Care Home, on Heeley Bank Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe, effective and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being caring and responsive.

3. Heeley Bank Care Home

Heeley Bank Care Home, on Heeley Bank Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe, effective and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being caring and responsive. | Google Photo: Google

The Laurels and The Limes Care Home, on Manchester Road, has an overall 'requires improvement' rating. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led. It is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive.

4. The Laurels and The Limes Care Home

The Laurels and The Limes Care Home, on Manchester Road, has an overall 'requires improvement' rating. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led. It is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive. | Google

