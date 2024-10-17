There are 104 care homes within five miles of the centre of Sheffield, which are active under the regulator.

12 of these have an overall 'requires improvement' rating from the CQC and three are rated ‘inadequate’, as opposed to outstanding, good, or inadequate.

In the last two months, some changes have taken place to this list.

Wood Hill House and Norbury Court were previously the only ‘inadequate’ rated homes on the list, but there is now a third home with this rating.

Now off the list completely is The Porterbrook, on Tapton Crescent Road, which impressed inspectors and received a ‘good’ rating in the report published on October 2.

To reach an overall rating, CQC inspectors consider the key questions of whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, each of which is rated individually.

Just over a third of Sheffield’s care homes are nursing homes, and the rest are residential homes.

Nursing homes are able to provide a higher level of care, and there must always be a qualified nurse on duty to provide medical care. Both types of care home provide care and support 24 hours a day.

The CQC is the public body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers.

1 . Burnt Tree Croft Burnt Tree Croft, on St Phillips Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Broomgrove Trust Nursing Home Broomgrove Trust Nursing Home, on Broomgrove Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Heeley Bank Care Home Heeley Bank Care Home, on Heeley Bank Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe, effective and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being caring and responsive. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales