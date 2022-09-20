The ratings have been made following reviews by the Care Quality Commission – the watchdog organisation which oversees health care in the UK.

The organisation lists Fairwinds, Clifton Court, and Greenside Court as outstanding, although none fall within Sheffield’s borders.

Health officials have revealed the three care homes rated as ‘outstanding’ within 10 miles of Sheffield. Picture: lenetsnikolai - stock.adobe.com

The closest is Fairwinds, Kimberworth Road, Rotherham, run by Fairwinds Health Care Limited, described as just over five miles away from the centre of Sheffield.

Its ‘outstanding’ overall rating was based on an inspection in June 2021. It recorded that the home was ‘good’ for its ratings for the categories ‘safe’, ‘effective’, and ‘well led’. It was rated ‘outstanding’ for the categories of ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’.

Fairwinds is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 24 people, living with mental health problems. The home is situated on the outskirts of Rotherham. At the time of the inspection there were 24 people using the service.

Also rated as ‘outstanding’ was Clifton Court, described as six miles from Sheffield. It is at Doncaster Gate, Rotherham, and run by Ariya Neuro Care (Residential) Limited.

Its ‘outstanding’ overall rating was based on an inspection in March 2022, and reviewed this month (September 2022). It recorded that the home was ‘oustanding’ for the categories ‘safe’, ‘effective’, ‘well led’, ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’.

Clifton Court is a residential service for people with acquired brain injury. The service accommodates up to seven people. At the time of the inspection, six people were using the service. The home comprises seven self-contained flats each with their own bathroom and kitchenette, as well as a larger communal kitchen and dining room, a shared lounge and a therapy gym.

Their report stated: “At this inspection we found overwhelming evidence that demonstrated people received outstanding caring, kind and positive support.”

Finally, also rated as ‘outstanding’ was Greenside Court, 6.5 miles from Sheffield, at Greenside, Greasbrough Rotherham, run by Greenside Health Care Limited.

Rated outstanding overall, it was also rated ‘outstanding’ in the categories of ‘caring’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’. It was rated ‘good’ in the categories of ‘safe’ and ‘effective’