Sheffield care home offering residents pampering day as new nail bar launches

A Sheffield care home has launched a new nail bar in order to treat elderly residents to a day of pampering.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:21 am

The facility has been launched at Cotleigh Residential Care Home in Hackenthorpe.

With a designated space in the Cotleigh lounge and all the correct equipment to ensure a sparkling result, residents can now enjoy a gentle manicure or go for the season’s top colour polishes.

Cotleigh manager Nick Nick Iwanejko said: “We felt that after months of isolation, everybody needed something to brighten up their routine.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

A resident gets her nails done.

"Our residents enjoyed a special pamper day to celebrate the launch and it’s proving to be a real success and everybody is enjoying bring a touch of glamour to the home.”