Sheffield care home offering residents pampering day as new nail bar launches
A Sheffield care home has launched a new nail bar in order to treat elderly residents to a day of pampering.
The facility has been launched at Cotleigh Residential Care Home in Hackenthorpe.
With a designated space in the Cotleigh lounge and all the correct equipment to ensure a sparkling result, residents can now enjoy a gentle manicure or go for the season’s top colour polishes.
Cotleigh manager Nick Nick Iwanejko said: “We felt that after months of isolation, everybody needed something to brighten up their routine.
"Our residents enjoyed a special pamper day to celebrate the launch and it’s proving to be a real success and everybody is enjoying bring a touch of glamour to the home.”