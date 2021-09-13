Sheffield care home offering residents pampering day as new nail bar launches

The facility has been launched at Cotleigh Residential Care Home in Hackenthorpe.

With a designated space in the Cotleigh lounge and all the correct equipment to ensure a sparkling result, residents can now enjoy a gentle manicure or go for the season’s top colour polishes.

Cotleigh manager Nick Nick Iwanejko said: “We felt that after months of isolation, everybody needed something to brighten up their routine.

A resident gets her nails done.