Sheffield cardiologists celebrate double award success

The quality of Sheffield's cardiovascular research has been recognised twice with two prestigious national awards celebrating future leaders in the field.

Dr Daniel Taylor, a Clinical Research Fellow at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, collected the British Cardiovascular Society’s Young Investigators Award as part of a combined British Cardiovascular Society, British Heart Foundation, British Atherosclerosis Society and British Society for Cardiovascular Research competition.

It follows breakthrough research where he used computer modelling and a virtual human artery to aid diagnosis of chest pain. This specifically involved the development of computer-generated models to identify disease in the small arteries which supply blood to the heart muscle which cannot be assessed with routine scans. The detailed 3D virtual artery stimulates blood flow in the small arteries, which are typically smaller than 1mm in diameter.

Over a five-year period, Daniel has reported a number of research findings from the model. This includes the development of a new computer-generated technique to predict blood flow in artery branches, which is important for small artery assessment. This technique was subsequently optimised and validated against invasive flow measurements taken in the arteries of patients with chest pain.

Dr Daniel Taylor has supported the development of a 3D virtual artery, which could help tailor treatments for patients with chest pain in the future

In a collaborative study with Imperial University, he also used the model on data collected in a previous clinical trial to show that patients experiencing chest pain from the heart, known as angina, may benefit from having a stent implanted alongside starting chest medication.

In the future, this kind of technology may allow cardiologists to assess the small arteries which cannot be seen on routine scans and best tailor treatments to individual patients with chest pain.

Professor Alex Rothman, Honorary Consultant Cardiologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was also separately awarded the ‘Michael Davies Early Career Award for Contribution to Clinical and Cardiovascular Science 2025’ in recognition of his work to develop new treatments and clinical trial methods for patients with cardiovascular disease.

Alex and his colleagues have also created at-home devices to measure heart filling pressure daily, aiding remote management of heart failure. He also developed a device to treat high blood pressure by targeting the sympathetic nervous system. Both devices are now commercially licensed after regulatory studies.

Professor Alex Rothman and his colleagues have created at-home devices to aid remote management of heart failure

The remote monitoring technology is now used to improve treatment for heart failure and pulmonary hypertension, a rare condition of high blood pressure in the lung arteries.

With the support of a team of colleagues, Alex has conducted a phase 2 clinical trial that demonstrated the tolerability of an oral targeted treatment called iimatinib when used as an add-on therapy. The trial utilised daily remote measurements from patients' homes, advancing understanding of how the therapy functions to modify the cause of the disease. This is significant because current licensed treatments for pulmonary hypertension improve symptoms, but none have been shown to halt disease progression.

Dr Daniel Taylor, Clinical Research Fellow at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre, said: “It’s a real honour to receive the BCS Young Investigator Prize. Recognition like this helps highlight the importance of research into the treatment of chest pain, which would not have been possible without the patients and support and collaboration I've had from my mentors, peers, and the wider community.”

Professor Alex Rothman, Honorary Consultant Cardiologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Professor of Cardiology at The University of Sheffield, said: “This award recognises the considerable contributions from a large team of people working within Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Sheffield and international collaborators. It is amazing to see the technology and treatment strategies being used in clinical practice and trials, and providing benefits to patients.”

Professor Alex Rothman and Dr Daniel Taylor received national recognition for their pioneering heart disease research

Dr Nick Lyons, Chief Medical Officer at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “These awards recognise the exceptional efforts of our young cardiologists and supporting teams in pushing forward vital advances into cardiology research and care. The double award win is a testament to the strength of cardiology research here in Sheffield which is good news for patients in the region and beyond. I would like to thank everyone involved, including patients, volunteers, funders and mentees.”

Dr Taylor and Professor Rothman’s work was undertaken thanks to funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre. The Centre, which was established in 2017 and brings together leading scientists and clinicians from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Sheffield, received a £12m funding boost in 2022 to expand pioneering research that improve outcomes and develop new treatments for people with a range of medical conditions, including coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease and pulmonary vascular disease.