Sheffield cancer consultant named President of European group for rare pregnancy tumours

Professor Winter has served as a consultant at Weston Park Cancer Centre since 2011

A consultant medical oncologist from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has become the new President of the European Organisation for Treatment of Trophoblastic Diseases (EOTTD).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Matt Winter, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Weston Park Cancer Centre, was welcomed as new President at the EOTTD Annual meeting in Madrid, Spain on 24 May.

He will reside in the role for a two-year term.

Matt, who joined Weston Park Cancer Centre in 2011 as a consultant, has dedicated his career to treating patients with breast cancer and gestational trophoblastic disease. Gestational trophoblastic diseases are a rare group of conditions where tumours grow from the placental tissue formed during pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Winter said he would use his new role to help improve the care of patients with gestational trophoblastic disease locally, nationally and throughout Europe

In 2022 he became Director of the Sheffield Gestational Trophoblastic Centre, an internationally leading service based at Weston Park Cancer Centre and one of only two specialist national centres commissioned by NHS England to treat women with these rare tumours. The other centre is based at Charing Cross Hospital, in London.

Prior to the opening of the national centres in 1973, nearly all patients died from the condition. However, over the past 50 years, the establishment of specialist centres has transformed outcomes for women diagnosed with the condition, with the disease now being up to 95 percent curable. The Sheffield centre treats patients from across the North of England and beyond

As President of the EOTTD, Matt will play a leading role in helping to deliver the organisation’s aims of optimising diagnosis, treatment, follow-up and research in gestational trophoblastic disease by bringing together knowledge of clinicians, specialist nurses and researchers working in the field gestational trophoblastic disease throughout Europe.

Speaking of his appointment, Professor Matt Winter, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Weston Park Cancer Centre and Honorary Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Sheffield, said: “This is an extremely proud moment and one of the greatest honours of my career. In the UK, we are so fortunate to have a national Gestational Trophoblastic Disease service for screening and treatment at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield and Charing Cross Hospital, London. Most other European countries do not have this and in such a rare disease, centralisation of care is essential to achieve the best outcomes for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Winter (5th left, front row) will serve as President of the EOTDD for the next two years

“As President of the EOTTD my goal is to help improve the care of patients with gestational trophoblastic disease locally, nationally and throughout Europe by raising awareness, and through collaborative teaching and research and help establish new gestational trophoblastic disease centres in countries that do not have them.”