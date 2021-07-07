Sheffield-based rotary club raises thousands for cancer and leukaemia ward at Children’s Hospital

In December 2020, for the first time in 50 years, The Rotary Club of Wortley had to cancel their annual Santa Sleigh Ride, which travels throughout the areas of Wortley, High Green, Chapeltown, Grenoside, Ecclesfield and Thorpe Hesley on Christmas Eve.

The sleigh ride is primarily for children and their families to meet Santa, but charity donations are made by the general public during the event.

However, after Covid-19 halted public donations, the Rotary Club of Wortley decided to have a “Virtual Christmas Raffle” to raise funds, organised by Rotarian Trevor Fletcher with the support of club members, friends, relatives and members of the public.

The Rotary club of Wortley have raised £4,500 for The Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity.

The raffle raised £3100.00 along with a further donation from the charity fund of the Rotary Club of Wortley, bringing the total to £4,500, all of which has been donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity towards the new Cancer and Leukaemia Ward project.

Steven Patterson, president at Rotary Club of Wortley, said: “We feel sure that the disappointment of the children and their families at Christmas will find some satisfaction in knowing that this contribution is going to helping children less fortunate in health than themselves.”

The new ward has significance far beyond Sheffield and will be the principal treatment centre for children with cancer and leukaemia from babies through to 19-year-olds within South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and North Derbyshire – it will also see patients travel from as far as Northampton for treatment.

The ward will have many features such as a bigger and better playroom, space for computer workstations, specialised visual aids, space to accommodate patients with or without walking aids and improved space for parents to stay with their children.

It is being further funded through donations from families, individuals, and organisations, and the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity has until November 2021 to fully fund the project.

Rotary Club of Wortley is made up of around 25 people who gather every Monday and spend a couple of hours each week helping others who are less fortunate.