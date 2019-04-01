Sheffield aims to become the most active city in the country by next year

Sheffield hopes to become the most active city in the UK by 2020, through work being done at three sports and health centres across the city.

Former sports minister and Sheffield MP Richard Caborn said the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine (NCESM), which has bases in at leisure centres at Concord, Graves, and Thorncliffe, hoped to achieve the goal through its Move More programme.

The scheme aims to create a culture of physical activity to improve the population's health.

Mr Caborn said: “Sheffield is recognised nationally and internationally for its sporting achievements and famous athletes who grace the playing fields of the world, together with delivering the legacy projects that came out of the London 2012 Olympics including the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine (NCSEM).

“NCSEM Sheffield has three centres across the city – Concord, Graves and Thorncliffe – which are being watched with great interest by many in the health sector because of the remarkable impact they are having on thousands of people.

“Around 80,000 clinical appointments are provided each year, changing delivery of NHS care and improving patient experience.

“NCSEM Sheffield has an agreed vision under the ‘Move More’ banner to create a culture of physical activity that sees Sheffield becoming the most active city in the UK by 2020.”

The NCSEM also works with other venues across the city in the hope that it can inspire people to follow in the footsteps of some of the city's athletes.

Mr Caborn added: “The NCSEM complements the English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), which turned out many medal winning athletes for London 2012 and Rio 2016, showing Sheffield’s strength in delivering success for Team GB.

“More than 120 elite sportsmen and women are currently training at EISS for Tokyo 2020.

“The EISS is also used by thousands of school children and the general public and is a fantastic community asset.

“Athletots [toddler athletes], young athletes and sports clubs use the facilities in the evening and at weekends, in preparation to become the next generation of Olympians. It’s a real pleasure to watch such talent working so hard.”