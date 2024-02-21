Sheffcare welcomes two new trustees
Phil Joddrell is a post-doctoral Research Associate at the Sheffield Centre for Health and Related Research (SCHARR) in the School of Medicine and Population Health at the University of Sheffield.
He has more than 15 years' experience working with people living with dementia in both clinical and research environments.
Phil’s PhD investigated how technology can create opportunities for independent activity with people living with dementia, with the aim of increasing digital accessibility.
Simon Bladen is a partner at Hawsons Chartered Accountants in Sheffield, where he specialises in the company’s charity and not-for-profit client base.
Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul commented: “We are delighted to be able to welcome both Phil and Simon to our Board of Trustees.
“Phil’s extensive work in the field of dementia research fits in completely with the Sheffcare policy of finding innovative new ways of working to enhance the lives of our residents who are living with dementia.
“And we know that Simon’s great experience in the charity and not-for-profit sector will prove invaluable as Sheffcare continues to provide the highest level of support for all our residents.”
“Both have exactly the breadth of experience and enthusiasm in so many different areas that will help our organisation as we move forward in 2024.”