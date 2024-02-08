Sexual health services grappling with ‘unprecedented demand’ as gonorrhoea cases skyrocket in Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data shows that since 2017, cases of gonorrhoea are up by 197 per cent, but syphilis is down by 50 per cent, and chlamydia is down six per cent.

Data from the Local Government Association (LGA) found that more than two-thirds of council areas had seen rates of gonorrhoea and syphilis rise over the last seven years.

The number of sexual health consultations is up by a third since 2013 across the UK, and the LGA said services are ‘at breaking point’.

LGA analysis found that, between 2015 and 2024, the public health grant received by councils has been reduced in real terms by £880 million, ‘resulting in a reduction in councils’ ability to spend on STI testing, contraception and treatment’.

However, a Barnsley health boss says the borough’s sexual health provider, Spectrum, is ‘bolstering efforts to support prevention strategies and enhance service accessibility’.

Belinda Loftus, integrated sexual health cluster manager at Spectrum Community Health CIC, said: “In the Barnsley district, as in many regions across the UK, sexual health services are grappling with unprecedented demand. This rise can be attributed in part to the availability of better access options and alternatives to face-to-face appointments, such as our online and postal services, which appeal more widely to individuals.

“At Spectrum Community Health CIC, we’ve adopted an integrated model that prioritises prevention and education, aiming to enhance awareness of how and where to access services across our operating areas, so patients are better informed, and have self-care options available to them.

“Despite the demand challenges we face, we remain steadfast in our commitment to improving access and awareness for individuals. We’re bolstering efforts to support prevention strategies and enhance service accessibility.

“These partnerships serve as vital conduits for reaching diverse populations and ensuring that individuals have access to the care and resources they need.

“Together, we’re navigating these challenges and forging collaborative pathways to better serve our community’s sexual health needs.”

