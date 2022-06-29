Sexual health services for young people in Rotherham to expand

Rotherham Sexual Health Service, which has been commissioned by Rotherham Council, will be offering more drop-in and engagement sessions across the borough as part of a new offer for young people aged 16-25.

Working with charity, Yorkshire MESMAC, the service hopes to expand its engagement in communities across the borough, as well as providing advice for groups from minority backgrounds, the LGBTQ+ community, and sex workers.

Left to Right: Dr Funso Olarinde, Dr Naomi Sutton, Cllr David Roche, Dawn Stobbart (Nurse), Dr Nadi Gupta

The service has also expanded its online resources so that residents can access information via the website and on Facebook.

The team hopes to inform, encourage and empower individuals in making the best decisions for their sexual health needs, providing a range of services including testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, Hepatitis A and B, and HPV vaccinations, contraception including emergency contraception, vasectomy services, and HIV pre and post exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and treatment.

In 2021/22, Rotherham Sexual Health Service supported approximately 15,805 people in the borough.

Councillor David Roche, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health said: “Since the new service started operating in April 2022, the team at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust have been working hard to engage with young people.

“Making sure you get the right care and contraception for you is very important in tackling unexpected pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.”

In the UK, more than 144,000 young people aged 15-24 tested positive for a new sexually transmitted infection (STI) in 2020, which could be reduced through greater access to information, services and contraception.

Julie Bentley, Rotherham sexual health service head of service, said: “The Rotherham Sexual Health Service has already helped hundreds of young people get access to the information, care and contraception they need.

“However, there is still a stigma around talking about sexual health.

“The service offers safe and confidential advice for anyone over the age of 16, and if you have any questions about contraception methods or something doesn’t feel right, you can talk to a member of the team