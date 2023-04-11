News you can trust since 1887
"Services will be impacted" in Rotherham as Junior Doctors begin four-day strike

NHS services "will be impacted" in Rotherham, as Junior Doctors begin a four-day strike today (April 11).

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for a 35 per cent pay rise for Junior Doctors, to make up for years of below-inflation increases.

However, the government has called the union's pay demands 'unreasonable'.

The national strike began at 7am today, and will last until Saturday April 15.

The strike action immediately follows the four-day Easter bank holiday, a period which is usually very busy for emergency departments.

Bosses at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust have urged anyone who needs emergency medical care to still come forward, as 'plans are in place to ensure patients continue to receive safe and effective care'.

Patients with planned appointments should attend as normal unless contacted directly by the Trust.

Dr Jo Beahan, medical director at the trust, said: “Patient safety is our top priority and we are working hard to ensure we have robust plans in place to support our wards and departments.

“Throughout the strike our services will remain open for those that need our help. Anyone who needs urgent medical attention should continue to attend our Urgent and Emergency Care Centre.

“Any patients whose appointments need to be rearranged will be contacted directly. If we do not contact you, please attend your appointment as planned.

“While our services do remain open, we expect this to be a very busy period and ask people to use emergency services appropriately. The Urgent and Emergency Care Centre is for those in need of urgent medical care. If anyone is unsure of the best place for them to receive advice, visit www.111.nhs.uk.”

