"Services will be impacted" in Rotherham as Junior Doctors begin four-day strike

NHS services "will be impacted" in Rotherham, as Junior Doctors begin a four-day strike today (April 11).

The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for a 35 per cent pay rise for Junior Doctors, to make up for years of below-inflation increases.

However, the government has called the union's pay demands 'unreasonable'.

The national strike began at 7am today, and will last until Saturday April 15.

The strike action immediately follows the four-day Easter bank holiday, a period which is usually very busy for emergency departments.

Bosses at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust have urged anyone who needs emergency medical care to still come forward, as 'plans are in place to ensure patients continue to receive safe and effective care'.

Patients with planned appointments should attend as normal unless contacted directly by the Trust.

Dr Jo Beahan, medical director at the trust, said: “Patient safety is our top priority and we are working hard to ensure we have robust plans in place to support our wards and departments.

“Throughout the strike our services will remain open for those that need our help. Anyone who needs urgent medical attention should continue to attend our Urgent and Emergency Care Centre.

“Any patients whose appointments need to be rearranged will be contacted directly. If we do not contact you, please attend your appointment as planned.