Senior NHS leaders to attend major healthcare event in Germany with Medilink UK

Medilink UK, in partnership with ITSL and Messe Düsseldorf, is proud to lead the first official NHS and NHS Scotland delegation to MEDICA 2025, the world’s largest exhibition for the healthcare sector and the only truly global platform for medical technology, innovation and collaboration.

This year’s delegation, including Professor Helen Crimlisk, executive medical director, Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, will include senior executives and clinicians from over 15 NHS trusts across England and Scotland, featuring chief executives, chief medical officers and leading clinicians. Their presence at MEDICA 2025 underscores the UK’s commitment to advancing global health partnerships and fostering innovation within the life sciences sector. For MEDICA 2025, this represents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with the NHS—one of the world’s largest integrated healthcare systems, and to showcase solutions that can deliver measurable value in patient outcomes and system efficiency.

Tom Elliott, chief executive officer, from Medilink commented, “I am absolutely delighted to be coordinating a significant delegation of NHS senior executives and clinicians to MEDICA 2025. With over 15 NHS trusts represented, this engagement from the NHS will not only benefit UK companies attending the exhibition but also foster collaboration and innovation across all nations.”

Professor Helen Crimlisk, executive medical director, Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust said, “I am really excited to be part of the NHS delegation to MEDICA 2025 in Dusseldorf. The NHS 10-year plan emphasises the importance of delivering care in a way which addresses population health and prevention and also the import of research, innovation and personalized approaches to care and treatment. There are enormous opportunities from new digital and technological to address. Our population in South Yorkshire face particular challenges with regard to health outcomes and if targeted at those who are already facing adversity or exclusion from services, there are immense opportunities to reduce these inequalities and their impact on healthy life expectancy.”

James Sumner, group chief executive officer, from NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group added, “We are a large and growing hospital group serving a population of more than two million people. I am looking forward to joining the NHS delegation at MEDICA 2025 to share ideas and learn from other healthcare providers who are facing similar challenges and exploring the same opportunities as us; ensuring our services are aligned to changing population health needs, focused on improving outcomes and patient experience, harnessing innovation and improvement to continue to raise the quality of care and treatment we are able to provide. Our use of digital technology will play an integral role in creating and shaping our future plans and I hope to bring back insights that will directly benefit the communities we serve.”

The delegation includes Professor Ged Byrne, Global Director NHS England. James Sumner, Group Chief Executive Officer, NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group. Professor Helen Crimlisk, Executive Medical Director, Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust. Dr Rose McCarthy, Head of Global Workforce Solutions, NHS England. Professor Tim Whittlestone, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer, Bristol NHS Group Trust. James Thomson, Group Chief Commercial Officer, NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group. David Shrimpton, Managing Director - Specialist Care, Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. Vanessa Reeve, Head of Consulting, Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. Emma Latimer, Executive Place Director, NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board. Jake Timothy, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Professor Iain Hennessey, Director of Innovation, Consultant Emergency Paediatric Surgeon, Alder Hey NHS Foundation Trust. Vee Mapunde, Director, NIHR HealthTech Research Centre in Accelerated Surgical Care. Dr Andrew Keen, Clinical lead for Innovation, NHS Grampian. Professor Terry Quin, National Specialty Lead for Ageing and Research, University of Glasgow & NHS Scotland. Dr Lawrence Kidd, Consultant Anaesthetist, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Lee Hannis, Senior Innovation Consultant, Alder Hey NHS Foundation Trust and Lois Rooney, Innovation Consultant, Alder Hey NHS Foundation Trust.Medilink UK, the largest representative body in the UK for life science companies, is hosting the UK Pavilion at MEDICA 2025, which remains one of the largest and well-respected national pavilions at the show, home to an array of technologies and services, with product showcases, seminars, networking opportunities and expert advisors, all designed to drive footfall to the stand and help UK companies grow and develop their presence overseas.

MEDICA 2025 welcomes over 80,000 visitors from over 160 nations and has over 5,000 exhibitors. This year it will be held again in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 17-20, 2025, representing an excellent opportunity for UK healthcare manufacturers and providers to showcase the very best of talent and innovation to a global audience.

Please contact Medilink UK at [email protected] or call 0114 232 9292 for more information. Alternatively, please visit our website at www.medilink.co.uk