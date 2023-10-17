News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Police arrested man after 'suspicious packages' alert at Cathedral
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'

Rotherham’s economy loses £80 million due to smoking illnesses related and deaths

Rotherham’s economy has lost more that £80m as a result of smoking, it has been revealed.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillor David Roche, cabinet member for adult social care and health, told a cabinet meeting yesterday (October 16) that the impacts of smoking contributed a total loss to Rotherham’s economy of more than £81 million through loss of earnings, unemployment, and early deaths.

Lost earnings led to a los of £30.4m, unemployment £43.0m, and £7.9m was lost through smoking related early deaths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire’s integrated care system will invest £139,478 into smoking cessation services, in a bid to crack down on smoking in the borough.

Most Popular
South Yorkshire’s integrated care system will invest £139,478 into smoking cessation servicesSouth Yorkshire’s integrated care system will invest £139,478 into smoking cessation services
South Yorkshire’s integrated care system will invest £139,478 into smoking cessation services

The money will be used to bolster the enforcement of illicit and underage tobacco sales, fund NHS health checks, and finance a communications programme to encourage residents to quit smoking.

Coun Roche added that smoking has a ‘very negative impact’ on Rotherham, where 16 per cent of adults smoke – above the national average of 13 per cent, and has the highest smoking prevalence in South Yorkshire.

“Smoking is the biggest contributor to the total burden of disease in Rotherham,” added Coun Roche.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An estimated 13,800 disability adjusted life years were cause by smoking in 2019.

“We need to refocus so we can make a real difference to this.”

For every pound spent on smoking cessation services, £10 is saved in future healthcare costs.

Coun Roche added that there has been a ‘national decline’ in the amount spent nationally on tobacco control, and there is not enough funding to meet the government’s target of England becoming smokefree by 2030.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth YorkshireNHSEngland