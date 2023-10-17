Rotherham’s economy loses £80 million due to smoking illnesses related and deaths
Councillor David Roche, cabinet member for adult social care and health, told a cabinet meeting yesterday (October 16) that the impacts of smoking contributed a total loss to Rotherham’s economy of more than £81 million through loss of earnings, unemployment, and early deaths.
Lost earnings led to a los of £30.4m, unemployment £43.0m, and £7.9m was lost through smoking related early deaths.
South Yorkshire’s integrated care system will invest £139,478 into smoking cessation services, in a bid to crack down on smoking in the borough.
The money will be used to bolster the enforcement of illicit and underage tobacco sales, fund NHS health checks, and finance a communications programme to encourage residents to quit smoking.
Coun Roche added that smoking has a ‘very negative impact’ on Rotherham, where 16 per cent of adults smoke – above the national average of 13 per cent, and has the highest smoking prevalence in South Yorkshire.
“Smoking is the biggest contributor to the total burden of disease in Rotherham,” added Coun Roche.
“An estimated 13,800 disability adjusted life years were cause by smoking in 2019.
“We need to refocus so we can make a real difference to this.”
For every pound spent on smoking cessation services, £10 is saved in future healthcare costs.
Coun Roche added that there has been a ‘national decline’ in the amount spent nationally on tobacco control, and there is not enough funding to meet the government’s target of England becoming smokefree by 2030.