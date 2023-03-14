News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham medical centre to be extended

Permission has been granted to extend a medical centre by adding an extra storey, in a bid to meet patient demand.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT

A second floor will be built at the single-storey Brinsworth and Whiston Medical Centre, creating a further five consulting rooms and doubling the surgery’s capacity.

Planning documents from the applicant state: “We have been mindful and incorporated a waiting area similar to the existing one to manage patient flow and increased our car parking facility by 100 per cent, and a lift for patients to access the clinical rooms on the first floor.

“This would enable us to hire more clinical staff and provide a conduciveenvironment for working to our existing and new staff and provide a better service to our patient population.”

A second floor will be built at the single-storey Brinsworth and Whiston Medical Centre
It adds that the surgery is currently “struggling to sustain this level of service,” with a “constant increase in services and patient expectation.”

A further 18 parking spaces will also be provided.

A report by RMBC planning officers states that “No additional noise is anticipated and there are no concerns from an Environmental Health perspective to the continued use of the premises as a medical centre.

“However, there are residential and commercial premises within close proximity of the site.

“There is therefore the potential for nuisance to the occupiers of these premises as a result of noise, dust and mud on the highway during the construction phase.

“It is recommended that restricted working hours during the construction phase be imposed.”

The scheme was granted planning permission on March 10.

