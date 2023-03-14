Permission has been granted to extend a medical centre by adding an extra storey, in a bid to meet patient demand.

A second floor will be built at the single-storey Brinsworth and Whiston Medical Centre, creating a further five consulting rooms and doubling the surgery’s capacity.

Planning documents from the applicant state: “We have been mindful and incorporated a waiting area similar to the existing one to manage patient flow and increased our car parking facility by 100 per cent, and a lift for patients to access the clinical rooms on the first floor.

“This would enable us to hire more clinical staff and provide a conduciveenvironment for working to our existing and new staff and provide a better service to our patient population.”

It adds that the surgery is currently “struggling to sustain this level of service,” with a “constant increase in services and patient expectation.”

A further 18 parking spaces will also be provided.

A report by RMBC planning officers states that “No additional noise is anticipated and there are no concerns from an Environmental Health perspective to the continued use of the premises as a medical centre.

“However, there are residential and commercial premises within close proximity of the site.

“There is therefore the potential for nuisance to the occupiers of these premises as a result of noise, dust and mud on the highway during the construction phase.

“It is recommended that restricted working hours during the construction phase be imposed.”