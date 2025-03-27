Rotherham Hospital’s £7m A&E upgrade to include minor injury and primary care unit

A £7m upgrade to Rotherham Hospital’s A&E department will include additional waiting room and clinical space, in a bid to improve patient flow and support urgent care demand, ensuring that patients have timely access to emergency services.

The expansion includes a new area to tend to urgent primary care needs and minor injuries, a new fracture clinic with its own x-ray, as well as new sexual health facilities and a pre-assessment centre.

Sally Kilgariff, chief operating officer at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have received £7million to invest in our urgent and emergency care services, increasing the capacity of the urgent and emergency care centre (UECC) by creating a new area for urgent primary care and minor injuries. In an adjoining area, we will also have a brand new purpose built medical same day emergency care (SDEC) facility. Work on this expansion is expected to be complete by June.

“To facilitate the work and space required, a number of other services are also being relocated, benefitting from newly refurbished facilities. This includes a new location for our pre-assessment centre opening in April, close to day surgery, new facilities for sexual health opening in summer next to the main entrance of the hospital, a brand new fracture clinic with its own x-ray and a refurbished orthotics department which is expected to open during winter.

“We have seen an increase in demand for our emergency care services in recent years. We have already invested in an increased UECC workforce, but have been limited by the space available in the department. This work provides us with additional waiting room and clinical space which can be used flexibly depending on the demand for our urgent primary care and minor injuries services.

“Medical SDEC is currently located on Ward B6 and this work will mean it has its own dedicated facilities, next to the urgent and emergency care centre, for the first time.”