Rotherham Hospital is trialling new targets which could lead to changes in the way A&E performance is measured.

It is among 14 set to trial the new targets.

Under the new plans for emergency care, patients with the most serious conditions will receive rapid treatment within an hour, while people with minor conditions can expect to wait longer.

At present, all A&E patients should be seen within four hours.

The proposals have faced criticism from some, who say the targets are being abandoned because they can no longer be met.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has previously warned that scrapping the four-hour A&E target would have ‘a near-catastrophic impact on patient safety’.

NHS England said: "The information we gather through field testing and engagement will inform final recommendations from this review, and ahead of full implementation beginning spring 2020."