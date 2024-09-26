Rotherham Hospital meets four-hour emergency wait target for first time in five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Hospital has met its four-hour A&E wait time target for the first time since 2019 – despite a 16 per cent increase in demand.

The target, set in 2010, states that 95 per cent of emergency patients should be seen, treated if necessary, and either discharged or admitted, within four hours of arrival in A&E.

In an annual review of the trust, which will be presented to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s health and wellbeing board next week, hospital bosses have provided a detailed overview of the trust’s challenges and achievements over the past 12 months.

The number of patients waiting in an ambulance for longer than 30 minutes fell by 32 per cent – despite a five per cent increase in the number of people presenting to A&E.

Elective activity was restored to 103 per cent of 2019-20 levels, and long waiting times of 65 weeks or more were nearly eliminated.

This is despite the waiting list increasing to 30,500 last year, compared to approximately 26,500 the previous year and 17,000 in 2021.

However, the trust did end the year overbudget by £4.7m – despite making £11m of savings and £365.9m in income.

According to accounts, the trust spent £1.1m on healthcare services provided by organisations outside the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) – a reduction of 38 per cent compared to the previous year.

More than £10.2m was spent on clinical negligence costs, and £3.9 million on patient transport.