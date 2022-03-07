The Herringthorpe test site will close on March 8, as the pandemic response is being stood down across the country.

Sites located at Midland Road, Maltby and Dinnington will remain open for appointments for PCR test for residents who have symptoms of COVID.

You can order a PCR test to their home by going online or by calling 119.

Herringthorpe test centre

Although the legal requirements for self-isolation ended in February, the Government strongly advises people who test positive to stay at home if they are able to, and end isolation after day five after getting two consecutive negative lateral flow tests.

During the week ending March 4, there were 508 confirmed Covid cases – down 14.9 per cent from the previous week.

Between February 26 and March 4, there were seven deaths in Rotherham within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

Ben Anderson, Rotherham’s director of public health, said: “Due to the success of the vaccination programme across the UK, the legal requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic response are being stood down. This does not mean that COVID is gone; we still have cases of the virus across Rotherham and people are still being hospitalised with the virus.

“As we begin to live safely with COVID, getting tested and isolating remains an important part of protecting our communities against the virus.

“I encourage residents to continue getting PCR tests if they have symptoms of COVID and isolating if they are able to, and to continue to take lateral flow tests if they don’t have symptoms.”