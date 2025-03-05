Rotherham Council launches tender for £20m mental health recovery services

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has launched a tender process to find a supplier for personalised mental health care in the community.

The contract, worth £20m over five years, comes following a council review which concluded that services needed to focus on helping people live more independently and recover from mental health issues.

RMBC is seeking experienced providers capable of delivering a more personalised and recovery-focused approach to care, offering residents living with mental ill-health greater choice, control, and independence.

This new service model, which has been co-produced with feedback from people using the services and their support professionals, aims to help residents develop independent living skills and achieve long-term recovery within their own communities.

The mental health services will be delivered through a Flexible Purchasing System, a new approach designed to provide greater flexibility and choice in how services are provided. Rather than relying on one long-term contract, the council can select services from a range of approved suppliers over time, ensuring that needs are met as they arise.

These services will be organized into separate “lots,” such as supported living and day opportunities.

The new system will be in place from May 2028, with the procurement process remaining open until then.