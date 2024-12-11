Reversing Diabetes: Bridging the gap doctors can’t fill

Type 2 Diabetes rates are rising faster than ever, the NHS is swamped, and all Doctors have time for is prescribing medications. The answer is not glamorous, but it is simple. Lifestyle improvements. The hard part is getting people to make the changes, and that is what I’m here for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m Tommy Siddall, a degree-qualified Medical Biochemist, and I help prediabetics, and recently diagnosed type 2 diabetics in Sheffield reduce their blood sugar to healthy levels.

Acknowledging the key role that genetics play in health, I provide DNA testing to analyse genetic factors affecting weight loss and blood sugar regulation. With this insight, I create bespoke lifestyle strategies to help the people I work with experience results faster. It is paramount that these strategies are sustainable, to foster lasting health improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The NHS is currently on fire, while doctors and nurses are working beyond realistic expectation to treat patients, the source is still burning strong & bright. The answer lies not in employing more medical professionals, or medication. The answer is to regulate the sales of ultra-processed foods, and to educate the people of the UK on how to improve their lifestyles in a sustainable manner”

Tommy Siddall, Medical Biochemist educated at a global top university, and expert at helping people improve their health through lifestyle.

To address the problem, we need to begin with the source: Metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic Syndrome is an umbrella term for health problems that put you at risk of type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Metabolic syndrome is linked to insulin resistance, which characterises type 2 diabetes and having excess body fat.

It’s important to note that Type 2 diabetes can be put into remission, prediabetes can be reversed and metabolic syndrome can be treated with improvements to lifestyle, across diet, movement and daily habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the structure of the NHS, I have found it difficult to collaborate with clinicians to accelerate health improvements. While this is the case, I continue to explore alleyways to extend my reach and ultimately improve the health of the UK population.

I am proud to have helped countless people but I would like to get the message about diabetes out there further to educate and inform the all people in Sheffield.