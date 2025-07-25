With resident doctors striking for five days, Sheffield’s hospital have released advice for families on what to expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident doctors across the country have begun a five-day strike today (Friday July 25), after talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Government failed to reach a resolution.

The industrial action will last until 7am on Wednesday 30 July and is expected to cause significant disruption to non-urgent care across the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMA says the strike is primarily about pay restoration, with resident doctors - formerly known as junior doctors - arguing their wages remain around 20 per cent lower in real terms than in 2008, despite recent pay rises.

A 5.4 per cent increase was awarded this financial year, following a 22 per cent uplift over the previous two years, but the union insists this does not go far enough.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital confirmed that emergency services will remain open throughout the strike but warned of delays for non-urgent cases.

Sheffield Children's Hospital, Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

A hospital spokesperson said: “Our Emergency Department (ED) is still open and will provide care for any child or young person who needs us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, please be aware that for non-urgent cases we are expecting long waiting times to be seen.”

To help reduce pressure on emergency services, families are being advised to consider alternative care options where appropriate.

The hospital recommends using NHS 111 online, speaking to a pharmacist, or visiting the NHS Walk-in Centre on Broad Lane (S1 3PB) before attending the ED.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appointments already scheduled during the strike period may be affected.

The hospital has said families will be contacted directly if their child’s appointment needs to be rescheduled.

If no contact is made, families are encouraged to attend as normal.

Jeff Perring, Medical Director at Sheffield Children’s, said: “We have worked with medical colleagues and other services, to make sure we maintain safe staffing levels during the industrial action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first responsibility is always to the children and families who depend on Sheffield Children’s. By working together we aim to reduce the impact the action will have on babies, children, young people and their families.”

Advice on how to Choose Well is available on the Sheffield Children's hospital website.

The Healthier Together website also has advice on what families can do if they have concerns about their child’s health and how to care for children with minor injuries – before bringing them to the ED.

Northern General Hospital. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, which runs the Northern General, Royal Hallamshire and Weston Park Hospitals, said they would be providing emergency care as usual but were likely to have considerably fewer doctors available during this time and as a consequence waiting times will be much longer than normal for less urgent conditions or injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital will be closed throughout the period of action. If you need non urgent medical advice or if you are not sure what service you need, please call 111. 111 can also directly book appointments out of hours with a GP. Broad Lane Walk in Centre in the City Centre is also open as normal to provide urgent care without an appointment.”

The have asked people to:

> Only use A&E if it is an emergency. Alternatives can be found here.

> Make sure they have all the medicines they need so they do not run out during the strike period.

> Pick up relatives promptly when they are ready to be discharged from wards, to help them get the bed ready for the next patient quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Be kind to staff, who will be doing their best to help you.

Patients who have planned procedures or appointments should attend as planned unless contacted by the hospital. If your appointment or procedure is postponed, they will rearrange it as quickly as we can.