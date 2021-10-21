Researchers at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals shortlisted for award after pioneering role in Oxford vaccine

Researchers from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals were named on the shortlist for the clinical leadership category at the British Medical Journal Awards, thanks to their involvement in the development of the Oxford vaccine.

Their pioneering study assessed how well the vaccine could generate an effective immune response against COVID-19 in a wide range of people.

The clinical leadership category recognises a team that exemplifies the qualities of clinical leadership, requiring ideas and enthusiasm - often by doing things differently.

Dr Tom Darton, honorary consultant in infectious diseases at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and Florey Advanced Clinical Fellow at the University of Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to have been at the forefront of the national effort against COVID-19 in Sheffield.

“Many of us working on this study have been caring for patients with COVID-19 since cases were first detected in the UK and so being able to contribute to vaccine development and disease prevention in this way has been extremely rewarding.”

Professor Simon Heller, director of research and development for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am immensely proud of the teams nominated for this award. They have all worked tirelessly on this hugely important research in response to the pandemic, and have contributed enormously to our understanding of the disease and the development of new vaccines and treatments. Being recognised in this way is very much deserved.”