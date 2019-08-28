Report into bullying culture at Sheffield health trust 'will not be made public'

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust found itself at the centre of the row earlier this year after a senior manager was accused of creating a culture of ‘fear, bullying and harassment’.

A report into the allegations chaired by former solicitor Pam Kenworthy OBE has now completed its work but its findings will not be made public, the trust said.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We take all allegations of bullying and harassment at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust very seriously.

“The health and wellbeing of our staff is our top priority. We have undertaken an investigation into the claims of bullying and harassment at our organisation.

“The investigation is now complete. Our plan is to share the recommendations of the investigation with our colleagues and work on an action plan to address them.”

The Sheffield Health and Social Care trust manages mental health services in the city as well as care services and has an annual budget of £125m.

The spokesperson added they could neither confirm nor deny that the manager at the centre of the allegations had left the trust but The Star has put in a Freedom of Information request to have the report released in full.

The way the investigation has concluded has left at least one person with knowledge of the investigation unhappy with its outcome.

The former staff member, who spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity, said: “No one is being held to account and no lessons have been learned to deal with the bullying culture.

“The feeling in the directorate should be one of hope and optimism but instead it’s one of disgust and again shows the NHS has all these policies but refuses to stand by them when push comes to shove.