Registration open for free baby packs for all expecting families across Rotherham

Expectant families across Rotherham are being urged to sign up to receive a free baby pack, designed to provide essential items for newborns.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has opened registration for its new universal baby packs, which will soon be delivered to pregnant women across the borough.

The initiative is part of the RMBC’s £360,000 investment in its family-friendly budget.

The baby packs, which include clothing, a toy, a book, and other useful items for the first six months, will be delivered in a sturdy storage box that can later be used as a memory box. The scheme is designed to support families and ensure every child in Rotherham has the best possible start in life.

Starting from Monday, January 6, pregnant women whose babies are due on or after April 7 can register to receive a baby pack. Midwives will discuss the scheme and assist with registration during 25-week appointments. Delivery of the packs will begin on Monday, March 24.

With an average of 2,740 babies born each year in Rotherham, all expectant families are eligible for the pack.

Councillor Joanna Baker-Rogers, cabinet member for adult care and public health, said: “We believe that every child deserves the best possible start in life. The Rotherham baby pack scheme is a significant investment in our community, ensuring that new families have access to essential items right from the beginning of their child’s life and I’m delighted that registration is now open and packs will soon start to be given out.”

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Providing all children with the best start in life means starting from the beginning. That’s why I’m so pleased that we are going to be able to support new parents with these products, as well as ensuring that they get timely help and support from our local services.”

Sarah Petty, head of midwifery at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are excited to be involved in this project supporting all families to give their newborns the best start in life.”

Continued support for children and families in Rotherham is provided through the council’s Family Hubs network. Families should register with their local Family Hub by visiting the registration page.