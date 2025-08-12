Refurbished home for Surgical Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) Unit opens at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The Surgical Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) has moved into a newly refurbished space, opening to patients on Saturday 9 August 2025.

The unit is designed for patients who need urgent surgical assessment, tests, or treatment but are likely to be well enough to go home the same day.

Now located on Level 2 (ground floor), just a short walk from the site’s main entrance and the Outpatient 1 and 2 entrances, the unit is easier to access for patients and visitors.

The relocation is part of a £19.8 million regeneration programme designed to modernise and future-proof DRI’s estate. The bright and contemporary space offers 12 waiting room chairs for referred patients and creates a welcoming environment for both patients and colleagues.

Importantly, this move unlocks further estate improvements across the site by freeing up space in the unit’s previous location for the planned construction of a new Department of Critical Care. It follows other recent upgrades, including the opening of the refurbished Discharge Lounge in July 2025.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Infrastructure at DBTH, said: “As part of our Strategic Ambition to provide the best care environments, relocating the Surgical SDEC is a significant step in modernising our facilities and addressing the needs of our ageing infrastructure.

"By investing in accessible, and modern spaces, we are not only improving the experience for patients and colleagues today but also creating the foundations for major developments in the future.”

Deanna Cowlishaw, Lead Advanced Clinical Practitioner for the Surgical SDEC, said: “The new unit is easy to find and offers a refurbished and comfortable setting for patients. It’s a positive change for the team and the people we care for, and we’re looking forward to further settling into our new home.”

The refurbished facility will now serve as the permanent base for Surgical SDEC at DRI. To mark its opening, colleagues from the service joined members of the Capital Planning Unit, including Dr Kirsty Edmondson-Jones, and construction partners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony before welcoming the first patients.

How to find the new Surgical SDEC at DRI:

From Gate 4: Enter via the main entrance in the East Ward Block. Walk through the foyer towards the lifts, then turn right and follow the corridor. The department is on the left-hand side, halfway along the corridor.

From Gate 3: Enter via the Outpatient 1 and 2 entrance. Go through the double doors in the far left corner, then take the corridor to the left. The department is on the right-hand side, halfway along the corridor.

For more information on how DBTH is improving its hospital environments, visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk/improving-our-hospitals