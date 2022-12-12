Record-breaking over £364,000 pledged by the snowflake appeal at Sheffield Children’s

Hundreds of sparkling snowflakes have lit up Sheffield Children’s, with a record-breaking £364,000 pledged to the fundraising for a new on-site helipad at the hospital.

The Children's Hospital Charity turn on the snowflakes at Sheffield Children's Hospital for 2022

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s much-loved display, established in 2004, brings people together with a shared goal to build a better future for the staff, patients and the families at Sheffield Children’s. In return for pledging to raise funds, each sponsor sees their snowflake sparkle on one of our sites, with an attached name tag recognising their contribution for all to see.

The money raised will support the fundraising for a new on-site helipad and a redeveloped Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s. The Children’s Hospital Charity have now raised more than two thirds of the projected £6m cost of the helipad.

As well as the Western Bank site, snowflakes supporting Sheffield Children’s can also be found on the Becton Centre for Children and Young People and the Ryegate Children’s Centre. Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and the Alhambra Shopping Centre in Barnsley have also supported the effort this year.

There are also snowflakes this Christmas on Sheffield City Hall, St John’s Church, Owlerton and the Homes-by-Holmes building in Chesterfield.

Turning on the snowflakes this year on behalf of One Stop Stores Ltd was three-year-old Margo Taylor. Margo is the daughter of One Stop Community and Partnerships Manager, Jack Taylor, who has overseen an effort to raise more than £7,500 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, with the total set to raise even further.

Jack said: “One Stop stores have been supporting the hospital for five or six years, and the snowflake appeal is one we always love to get behind. Last year, we came to the switch-on and set ourselves a target to raise the most so we could turn on the lights.

“The stores have been doing raffles, tombola’s, collection tins on the till- simple things that have made a big difference. There’s so much passion for this cause in the community, so in many ways it makes it an easy ask of our customers.

“Margo was very excited all afternoon, it was great to bring her along. She was mesmerised by all the lights and couldn’t believe she had turned them on. She’s passionate about the mascot Theo, sleeping with her bear every night and the cause already resonates with her. She’s certainly a young fundraiser in the making, she’s just as passionate as we are.

“The helipad will make a massive difference, and it’s great to have been a small part of that.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity would also like to place on record our thanks to platform company Elev8, Cinderella Support Services, the Estates Management Team at Sheffield Children’s, Christmas supply company Fizzco and Wentworth Pewter for their invaluable support in ensuring the project’s success.

The snowflake appeal has now raised more than £1.5m for Sheffield Children’s Hospital since its inception.

The top fundraisers from the community strand of the project were the friends and family of Philippa Hartley. Philippa from Wath-upon-Dearne, was referred to Sheffield Children’s in September 2015, after noticing a 2cm lump in her neck just above the collar bone.

The teenager underwent a series of tests, including MRI and CT scans and a biopsy to confirm a diagnosis of a fast-growing form of cancer, known as Burkitt lymphoma (BL).

BL is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system that affects around 85 children each year in the UK. Philippa quickly began the first of five courses of chemotherapy, administered by IV and twice directly to her spine. She also underwent lumbar punctures and a blood transfusion.

Her stay on the ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital lasted around three months before she entered remission.

Philippa’s mum Victoria explains: “When Philippa left hospital for the final time after completing her treatment just before Christmas in 2015, we saw all the snowflakes were lit up and it just looked amazing.

“It was the first time Philippa had seen them and I promised her that we’d fundraise for one after she completed her five years of remission. COVID has delayed us slightly, but it will mean so much to see her snowflake up this Christmas, shining bright by the bedroom where she received her treatment.

“Today, Philippa is a picture of health. She’s just celebrated her 21st birthday, graduated from university and is currently taking a postgraduate course in beauty therapy to follow in my footsteps and take over the family business. We’ll always be grateful to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for making this possible.”

Tchad Western, Chief Fun Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We are thrilled to have a record-breaking amount pledged for our snowflake appeal this year.

“It really has become a highlight of the festive season for the city and the money raised will help Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, including by building a new helipad.

