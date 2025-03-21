£7m expansion plans for Rotherham Hospital’s urgent and emergency care centre
The capital programme is set to improve patient flow and support urgent care demand, ensuring that patients have timely access to emergency services. The expansion will also provide a range of additional benefits, including enhanced pre-operative assessments, sexual health services, and an upgraded fracture clinic.
One of the key goals of the project is to improve patient outcomes and reduce waiting times. The funding will enable the Trust to streamline its clinical model and workforce structure to better serve the growing demand for urgent care.
The planned opening for the expanded SDEC and UECC services is set for June 2025, with a public engagement event scheduled for March 26, 2025. The Trust encourages local residents to get involved and share their views on the plans at the event.
As part of the initiative, the Trust will also be reviewing the workforce model to ensure that the necessary staff are in place to meet the increased demand.
