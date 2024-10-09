£40 heating vouchers, free school meals and hardship fund to help Barnsley residents through winter
The funding, from the government’s household support grant, will be used by BMBC to help those in need with heating vouchers, free school meals and support to pay household bills.
New initiatives will be aimed at pensioners, encouraging those eligible to claim pension credit, so they will receive the newly means-tested winter fuel allowance.
More than 3,400 pensioners in Barnsley do not claim pension credit, and are missing out on around £2,600 each year.
A hardship fund will also be aimed at pensioners who do not receive pension credit, and will be based on a means-tested application.
Vouchers worth £40 will be given to working-age residents in receipt of council tax support, to help pay for energy bills.
More than £22,000 will also fund an extra advisor at Barnsley’s Citizen’s Advice service.
BMBC’s cabinet is set to discuss the plans at its next meeting on October 16.
