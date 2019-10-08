£1.78m funding could help development new treatments for ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome in Sheffield
New treatments for ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome could be on their way, thanks to a new multi-million pound grant.
It’s hoped the £1.78m of funding could lead researchers at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to develop and test new and cost-effective treatments that could provide better treatment for women with this syndrome - a side effect of fertility treatment.
The groundbreaking trial will be led by Jessop Wing, a part of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, across 20 UK-wide fertility units. It is being funded through the National Institute for Health Research’s prestigious Health Technology programme, which aims to demonstrate the broader impact of healthcare treatments and tests for those who plan, provide or receive care from the NHS.
Mr Mostafa Metwally, a consultant gynaecologist and sub-specialist in reproductive medicine and Surgery at Jessop Fertility, and chief investigator of the trial, said: “We are delighted to be leading this transformational research into the management of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, a potentially serious side effect of assisted reproductive treatments caused by overstimulation in the ovaries.
“This trial is a potential game-changer in the way women with this condition are treated, as earlier and quicker interventions could prevent the need for women to be admitted to hospital.
“As well as being much better for women and their families, it could also save the NHS an estimated £2.62million in inpatient hospital admissions per year because care could be provided in an outpatient setting.”
The funding is the second consecutive Health Technology Assessment programme awarded to this research team in the past few years, confirming its status as the UK’s leading centre for pioneering research that aims to improve the care of women undergoing fertility treatment.
Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome affects as many as 33 in 100 women. In the majority of cases, symptoms are mild and recede quickly, though in three to eight per cent of cases, symptoms can worsen, leading to more serious complications. This study seeks to identify new ways to stop the condition from worsening and prevent the need for inpatient hospitalisation.