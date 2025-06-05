Professor James Catto elected fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences

Professor James Catto receives prestigious fellowship, recognised for his outstanding contributions to medical research and patient care.

Professor James Catto, Professor of Urology in the School of Medicine and Population Health and Honorary Consultant Urological Surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has been elected to the prestigious Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

This significant achievement places Professor Catto among 54 of the UK’s most exceptional biomedical and health scientists selected by the Academy in 2025. The new Fellows have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to advancing medical science, pioneering research discoveries, and translating these into meaningful improvements in patient care and public health.

The Academy’s 2025 cohort represents a rich and diverse range of expertise, spanning disciplines from infectious disease and stem cell biology to veterinary medicine and dementia research. With the election of these new members, the Fellowship now includes more than 1,450 leading scientists who are helping to shape the future of healthcare research and policy, both in the UK and globally.

Speaking on the announcement, James Catto said: "It’s a great honour to be elected Fellow to the Academy of Medical Sciences. This is in recognition of all the collaborations with colleagues I've had across the UK and internationally, and all the hard work that we have put in over the years. It reflects the many patients and carers that have given to research in our field. I hope I can fulfil the Academy's mission to overcome inequalities and inequities in healthcare."

Professor Catto is a leading figure in urological cancer research, with a strong focus on translating scientific findings into improved patient outcomes. His election highlights the University of Sheffield’s continued commitment to world-class medical research that tackles major health challenges and promotes equity in healthcare.

Find the full list of the Academy’s 2025 cohort on the Academy of Medical Sciences website.