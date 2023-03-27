A pharmacy in Sheffield is launching a game-changing free same-day delivery service.

Porterbrook Pharmacy, on Sunderland Street, in Sharrow, will offer free delivery of medication to patients in Sheffield from Monday, April 3. Patients will be able to receive their prescriptions on the same day they are ordered, subject to availability.

To use this service, patients can call 0114 272 2048 or visit Porterbrook Pharmacy. Once the order is placed, the team will arrange delivery to the patient's home or workplace. The service is aimed at young professionals, parents, and pensioners who are unable to collect their prescriptions in person due to work or mobility issues.

Mohammed Saeed, the pharmacist behind the initiative, said he has worked in several pharmacies and noticed that patients’ needs are no longer prioritised. He wants to be able to provide an extra service with care, which led to the creation of this free same-day delivery service.

"We are excited to launch this new service, which is designed to meet the needs of our patients who require their medications delivered promptly," he said. He added: "Our multilingual team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and care, and we believe that this service will make a significant difference in the lives of our patients."