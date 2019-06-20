'Pollen bomb' hits Sheffield causing misery for hay fever sufferers
Extremely high levels of pollen are in the air in Sheffield and the rest of Yorkshire this week, triggering conditions like hay fever and asthma.
It comes at part of a ‘pollen bomb’ that has hit the UK, affecting millions with allergies throughout the week.
And with areas in the north of England being hit particularly hard and Sheffield’s pollen count predicted to be ‘very high’ for the rest of the week, it doesn’t look like things will be getting any easier for hay fever sufferers any time soon.
Saturday will be the worst day for South Yorkshire, according to the Met Office.
The pollen in the air at the moment is grass pollen, which is the kind to which people are most commonly allergic.
Symptoms of the condition include sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes.
Grass pollen is typically at its highest between May and July, however this can change due to weather patterns.
What can you do about it?
Although there is no cure, experts have offered lots of advice on how to best prepare for and combat hay fever.
Those with pollen allergies are advised to take precautions such as showering and changing their clothes after they have been outside.
You can also do things like wear wrap-around sunglasses, apply vaseline to the nose and avoid being near pets that have been outdoors.
The NHS states: "Hay fever is one of the most common allergic conditions. It's estimated that there are more than 10 million people with hay fever in England.
"You can get hay fever at any age, although it usually begins in childhood or during the teenage years. It's more common in boys than girls. In adults, men and women are equally affected.
"You're more likely to develop hay fever if you have a family history of allergies, particularly asthma or eczema ."
The pollen count in Yorkshire is expected to start falling at the beginning of next week (June 24).