“Please, please get your children vaccinated”: Emotional plea as Barnsley tackles falling jab rates

A Barnsley councillor has issued a powerful appeal to families to get their children vaccinated, warning of a return to the dark days when preventable diseases claimed the lives of thousands of local children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a full council meeting on July 24, Councillor Dr Alex Burnett evoked the story of Alfred Guest, who died from smallpox in Kendray Hospital in 1892. “At the turn of the 20th century, nearly one in every four children born in Barnsley died,” he said. “Two of the leading causes were smallpox and measles. The thought of a child dying is one that sends chills into the heart of every parent.”

He paid tribute to Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, a public health pioneer from his own ward of Penistone East, who helped introduce inoculation to Britain and vaccinated her own children against smallpox. “It’s a triumph of human society that we’ve collectively overcome such terrible diseases,” he said. “That’s why it fills me with sadness to read that there’s been a decline locally in the uptake of routine vaccinations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, uptake of childhood and adult vaccines has fallen both nationally and locally. Measles cases have surged, with more than 500 reported across England this year and a child in Liverpool becoming the first to die from the disease in over a decade.

A Barnsley councillor has issued a powerful appeal to families to get their children vaccinated

In Barnsley, the council’s public health team is responding with targeted work, including a small but impactful pilot called the Barnsley Vaccine Equity Project. Presented to the Health and Wellbeing Board in May, the £5,000 scheme aims to understand and address vaccine hesitancy, particularly among eastern European migrant communities, where uptake has been notably low.

Four community champions have been recruited to support engagement, lead focus groups, distribute information in multiple languages, and co-produce solutions directly with residents. The long-term aim is to embed the approach across wider public health initiatives and explore how to work with other underserved communities.

Cllr Burnett welcomed the project, but stressed that barriers to vaccination go beyond cultural hesitancy. “This is not a problem solely confined to any one ethnic group,” he said. “Not being able to get time off work and not being able to afford transport costs to GPs also are barriers to vaccination that need addressing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also condemned the rise in vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories, warning that scientific progress is under threat from political populism. “We here support our public health department in vaccinating our children against these terrible illnesses, and condemn those who spread lies and division in our society.”

Drawing on his own medical training, which included four months in deprived African communities, he recalled watching children die from preventable diseases.

“To all those in Barnsley that are unsure about whether to get themselves or their children vaccinated, I want to urge you, in memory of Alfred, who died in Kendry hospital of smallpox over 100 years ago, in memory of the thousands of Barnsley children who died of preventable infectious diseases before the advent of vaccines, and in the name of those around the world who don’t have the privilege of being able to access these safe, life saving vaccines, please, please get you and your children vaccinated.”