Plans revealed to relocate Barnsley’s haematology inpatients to Rotherham Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposal to create a single, combined inpatient haematology service for patients in Barnsley and Rotherham is set to be discussed by Barnsley Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee on 29 April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the new unit would be located at Rotherham Hospital and would replace the current inpatient provision at Barnsley Hospital.

The proposal, developed jointly by Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BHNFT) and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust (TRFT), aims to improve care quality, enhance patient outcomes, and address ongoing challenges in staffing, service demand, and clinical sustainability. Both Trusts currently provide haematology services, which include diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders such as leukaemia and lymphoma, inpatient care, chemotherapy, and outpatient support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, only Rotherham provides intensive curative treatments for more complex conditions like acute myeloid leukaemia. By consolidating services into a single 16-bed unit at Rotherham Hospital, the plan is to centralise specialist expertise, reduce reliance on agency staff, and attract permanent consultants to a more robust and sustainable service model.

Barnsley Hospital

The proposal follows extensive data analysis and staff engagement across both sites. In 2023/24, Barnsley Hospital admitted 91 patients to its haematology ward, while Rotherham treated 134. The new combined facility would provide care for both elective and emergency admissions and allow Barnsley patients currently being treated at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals to be repatriated.

Staff and patient engagement has been a key part of the planning process. Two staff events have been held to gather feedback and shape the model of care. Meanwhile, patients and families from Barnsley have visited Rotherham Hospital to tour the haematology ward, meet staff, and raise concerns about travel, continuity of care, and facilities for visitors. Common issues such as car parking, visiting arrangements, and access to local support have been addressed through updated travel advice, discounted parking passes, and the continuation of Barnsley-based clinical nurse specialist support.

If approved, Barnsley patients requiring inpatient treatment would be admitted to the new unit once refurbishment works at Rotherham Hospital are complete. Designs have already been drawn up, and a business case is being prepared to secure the necessary capital funding. However, key dates, including when building work will begin and when patients will start being admitted, have yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment remains a challenge. A report to the committee states that Barnsley Hospital has long struggled to recruit permanent haematology consultants and has relied heavily on locum cover. Joint recruitment efforts across both Trusts are ongoing.

Despite this, leaders from both organisations remain confident that a shared inpatient model will ensure safer, more resilient services. The new unit will support shared on-call rotas, more peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and smoother clinical pathways for patients moving between sites.

The proposal is also supported by the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, and feedback from Yorkshire Ambulance Service is being sought to assess any knock-on impacts of the change.

The Overview and Scrutiny Committee will have the opportunity to question NHS leaders and clinical experts at the meeting, including representatives from both Trusts and the South Yorkshire ICB. Committee members are expected to explore whether patient needs across Barnsley have been fully considered and how the transition will be managed to ensure access, quality, and equality of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal forms part of a broader sustainability review by Barnsley Hospital and aligns with ongoing efforts across South Yorkshire to deliver more joined-up, resilient specialist services.

Further updates will be provided following the committee’s discussions on April 29.