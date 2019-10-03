Plans for £20m children’s health research centre to be built in Sheffield

Images of how the CCHT is proposed to look

The Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust have been working on the plans for the past three years, with the support of both of the city’s universities, the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and members from the private sector.

If approved, Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park will become home for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Centre for Child Health Technology (CCHT) – the most advanced and largest child health technology centre in the world which could make a real difference to young patients and their families.

The draft master plan for the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

Former Sports Minister and Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Project Lead, Richard Caborn, has today written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and other senior decision makers to request their support.

Ministers, MPs and Whitehall officials have also been invited to a House of Commons briefing hosted by Clive Betts MP later this month.

Mr Caborn said investing in the centre and child health technology makes ‘economic sense’ for both the Sheffield city region and the country.

“Building of the Centre could be completed within two years, as we have seen with the adjacent Advanced Wellbeing and Research Centre (AWRC),” he added.

“Every £1 invested in child health returns more than £10 to society over a lifetime. So, a £20m investment to develop the CCHT has the potential to return more than £200m to the National Health Service in the future.

“It means that once again Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park will be in the spotlight delivering improvements in public health and wellbeing as part of its tangible legacy of the London 2012 Olympic Games.”

At the CCHT, research will cover long term-conditions such as asthma, diabetes and epilepsy, and will help prevent deaths in children, prevent complications that arise from pre-term birth and childhood disease and reduce unnecessary hospital appointments and admissions to allow children with long-term conditions to go to school more often among other things.

The centre also has the potential to bring economic benefits to the city, along with 110,000 sqm of employment floor space and numerous job opportunities.

Global industry leaders such as IBM, Philips and Canon Medical have already expressed support at Sheffield’s vision which comes as the Government embarks on plans to invest in new hospitals and health facilities.

Professor Paul Dimitri, Professor of Child Health and Consultant in Paediatric Endocrinology at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said: “Children truly matter. Sheffield Children’s Hospital has networks to provide foundation and expertise to accelerate adoption of technologies developed at CCHT and provide a valuable offering to the private sector to rapidly drive child health technology in the NHS.