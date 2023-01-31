Plans for £2m medical centre on ever-growing Waverley estate in Rotherham take a step forward

Plans for a new £2m medical centre on ever-growing Waverley estate have taken a step forward.

Developer Harworth are obliged through a section 106 agreement to provide a medical centre for the 6,000 residents on the newly-developed Olive Grove site at Waverley.

The funding will be provided via the Integrated Care Board, who are “they are unable to enter into a property transaction directly with Harworth, nor subsequently hold a lease, and therefore the capital funding for the project can only be granted to another public body”.

Funding will be granted to RMBC, which will then be provided to Harworth.

A report to RMBC’s cabinet states that Harworth have procured the building of the Medical Centre by competitive tender and the council will make payments to Harworth at different stages of completion.

It adds: “With this housing and population growth there is a clear need for an additional medical provision i.e. a new medical centre in Waverley tosupport the nearest existing GP Surgery (Treeton Medical Practice) which is located two miles away.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Treeton Medical Practice will continue to operate from its current site.

“In order to comply with the NHSE funding requirements, the council is required to enter into a lease to hold the asset for the majority of the proposed building’s lifespan.

“The council will make the new medical centre available to NHSE/ICB nominated provider, the Gateway Medical Practice, at a peppercorn rent on effective full repairing terms.”