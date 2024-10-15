Patients rationing medications as pharmacy closures hit South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A health watchdog has called for the government to evaluate the challenges facing pharmacies, after a study found that on average, one pharmacy closed down each day across the UK.

In South Yorkshire, nine pharmacies have permanently closed since January 2023, leaving just 896 pharmacies to serve the 1.4million strong population.

In the same time period, 994 temporary closures were made, with health bosses reporting staff shortages as the main cause.

Healthwatch England, which undertook the research, says that the closures have had a ‘huge’ effect on older people and those living in rural regions.

Residents in Rotherham told Healthwatch that they have faced five-day waits for repeat prescriptions, and some have reported rationing their medication as it is ‘regularly’ out of stock.

The watchdog has called on the government to evaluate the issues facing pharmacies, and for IBCs (integrated care boards) to provide real-time updates on pharmacy closures, and analyse and publish monthly figures on the number of temporary closures.

Anthony Fitzgerald, executive lead for primary care at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “We have over 300 pharmacies across SY which are supporting local people to get access to healthcare in our communities.

“We are committed to ensuring local people have access to high-quality pharmacy services, including increasing the role of community pharmacy and its integration with wider primary care.

“We are working with health and care partners across South Yorkshire to review the current Pharmaceutical Needs Assessments (PNAs), which will identify are any gaps in pharmacy provision as a result of any changes within community pharmacy”.

Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley, added: “I share concerns about pharmacy closures, particularly in areas like Rotherham, where residents face difficulties accessing essential medications, leading to rationing. Community pharmacies play a critical role in supporting GPs, managing long-term conditions, and preventing hospital admissions. The closure of 1,000 pharmacies under the previous government was unacceptable, and urgent action is needed.

“I support healthcare reforms focused on strengthening primary care and keeping services close to communities. It’s essential to protect and enhance the role of pharmacies, ensuring they remain a trusted and accessible part of healthcare delivery.”