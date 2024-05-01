McDonald's Sheffield: Patient taken to hospital after emergency at burger restaurant
Emergency services were called to a Sheffield McDonald’s restaurant after a customer was suddenly taken ill at the venue.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent one of its teams the the chain’s restaurant on Tuesday lunchtime after an emergency call had been made because of concerns over the person.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had been called out to the venue, near Granville Square in the city.
The service said in a statement: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident at McDonald’s on Farm Road, Sheffield at lunchtime on Tuesday. “
“One patient was conveyed to hospital.”
