16 'worst rated' GP surgeries in Sheffield as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

These are the Sheffield GP surgeries where patients sadly say they have the worst experience according to latest figures.

These are the results from 2025’s annual GP Patient Survey, published this sumner.

The report is released every year on behalf of NHS England by marketing firm Ipsos.

The firm sent out 2.7 million surveys, but less than half were answered, with 702,000 responses based on 685,000 appointments.

It asks patients about their local GP, how easy it is to get an appointment, the quality of care at their last appointment, and their overall view of the surgery.

Sadly, the data inevitably means there are surgeries that place as the worst ranked in the city by virtue of the fewest responses saying they regard it as ‘good’.

According to data, our region’s GPs are slightly above the national average for managing long-term conditions and for offering a choice of appointment location.

It’s also worth remembering that the national average for GPs to be considered ‘Good’ overall this year is 76 per cent.

And, among Sheffield’s list of 110 GPs, 42 (over one third) did not return data on the patient survey results, suggesting that not enough people replied to the questionnaire to make a reliable report.

The Star has gone through the data to find the best of the 67 practices across the city that did return results to show which came last.

At Darnall Health Centre, York Road, 67 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was rated Good overall at its last CQC report in September 2023.

1. Darnall Health Centre, York Road

At Darnall Health Centre, York Road, 67 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was rated Good overall at its last CQC report in September 2023. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Belgrave Medical Centre, formerly known as The Mathews Practice, in Asline Road, 67 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was Good. The practice was rated Good at its last CQC report in July 2023.

2. Belgrave Medical Practice/The Mathews Practice, Asline Road

At Belgrave Medical Centre, formerly known as The Mathews Practice, in Asline Road, 67 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was Good. The practice was rated Good at its last CQC report in July 2023. | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Birley Health Centre, on Birley Lane, 66 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was Good. It was reaffirmed as Good overall at its last review in July 2023.

3. Birley Health Centre, Birley Lane

At Birley Health Centre, on Birley Lane, 66 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was Good. It was reaffirmed as Good overall at its last review in July 2023. | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Manor Park Medical Centre, in Harborough Avenue, 66 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was rated Good at its last CQC report in May 2024.

4. Manor Park Medical Centre, Harborough Avenue

At Manor Park Medical Centre, in Harborough Avenue, 66 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was rated Good at its last CQC report in May 2024. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PatientsNHS EnglandPracticesDataSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice