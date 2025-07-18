These are the results from 2025’s annual GP Patient Survey, published this sumner.

The report is released every year on behalf of NHS England by marketing firm Ipsos.

The firm sent out 2.7 million surveys, but less than half were answered, with 702,000 responses based on 685,000 appointments.

It asks patients about their local GP, how easy it is to get an appointment, the quality of care at their last appointment, and their overall view of the surgery.

Sadly, the data inevitably means there are surgeries that place as the worst ranked in the city by virtue of the fewest responses saying they regard it as ‘good’.

According to data, our region’s GPs are slightly above the national average for managing long-term conditions and for offering a choice of appointment location.

It’s also worth remembering that the national average for GPs to be considered ‘Good’ overall this year is 76 per cent.

And, among Sheffield’s list of 110 GPs, 42 (over one third) did not return data on the patient survey results, suggesting that not enough people replied to the questionnaire to make a reliable report.

The Star has gone through the data to find the best of the 67 practices across the city that did return results to show which came last.

1 . Darnall Health Centre, York Road At Darnall Health Centre, York Road, 67 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was rated Good overall at its last CQC report in September 2023.

2 . Belgrave Medical Practice/The Mathews Practice, Asline Road At Belgrave Medical Centre, formerly known as The Mathews Practice, in Asline Road, 67 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was Good. The practice was rated Good at its last CQC report in July 2023.

3 . Birley Health Centre, Birley Lane At Birley Health Centre, on Birley Lane, 66 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was Good. It was reaffirmed as Good overall at its last review in July 2023.