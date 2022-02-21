Park Ranger from Sheffield takes on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Armed Forces charity.

Jay Roebuck, aged 23, of Littledale, hopes to complete the challenge this July in aid of SSAFA, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association.

SSAFA is a charity that provides lifelong support to serving men, women, and veterans from the British Armed Forces, and their families or dependants.

It was founded in 1885 by Major James Gildea, some time before the Royal British Legion which was founded in 1921.

SSAFA is a little known armed forces charity in civilian circles, but well known to the military and their families.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

It covers just over 24 miles and Jay aims to finish it all in under 12 hours.

He said: “It is going to be tough, I need some training. I know about SSAFA because I did graphic design at university and I picked it as my charity to create a poster for as part of a project.

“I’m quite into the RAF and my grandad was into the RAF so I thought I’ll do one for an armed forces charity.”

Jay is hoping people will help him “smash” his fundraising target of £150 and he is already very close.

He has also organised a raffle for two Sheffield United tickets which the club kindly donated.

Jay, who works in Rotherham, added: “All my family are coming – they fancied the challenge.”

Visit https://gofund.me/1ecc449c

